Deputies: Pinellas County woman forced 9-year-old to fight 6-year-old

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County woman was arrested on child abuse charges on Wednesday after police say she forced a 9-year-old child to fight a 6-year-old kid.

Pinellas County authorities say Crystal Arnold, 26, forced the child to go to another other boy’s house, pound on the door and start a confrontation.

She followed the child to the younger child’s apartment and ordered the small child to leave his home.

She then pushed the 9-year-old into the small child and pressured them to fight.

When the younger child’s mother tried to intervene, she was reportedly battered by Arnold.

Arnold was arrested on child abuse charges and is being held at the Pinellas County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Arnold already has a lengthy criminal rap sheet that includes drug possession charges, operating a drug house, selling cocaine and aggravated assault.

