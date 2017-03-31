Cows escape St. Louis slaugterhouse, take to the streets

ST. LOUIS (CNN) – Doomed cattle at a St. Louis slaughterhouse made a run for it Thursday.

It started when the heifers busted through a holding fence and split up in different locations.

As you can imagine, the animals were quite the spectacle in the city.

Police blocked off streets and spent hours trying to capture them.

They eventually called in experts to help wrangle the cattle and return them to the meat packing plant.

