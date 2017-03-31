Cat adoptions are free in April at a St. Pete animal shelter

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. — Cat adoptions at St. Pete’s Friends of Strays animal shelter are on the house during April, thanks to an orange tabby cat named Mr. Bigglesworth.

A donor to the non-profit, no-kill shelter took a liking to Mr. Bigglesworth, but couldn’t take on another cat. However, the man, who wants to remain anonymous, wants Mr. Bigglesworth and the 55 other cats and kittens who live at the shelter to find loving homes. He’s paying all adoption fees for felines in April.

“We’ve got several cats who have been here several years, and no cat deserves to live in a shelter for its entire life,” says Friends of Strays Executive Director Dara Eckart. “We want to take advantage of his generosity, and place as many cats as we can in loving homes as possible.”

Kitten and cat adoptions run around $25 to $150, depending on the age of the cat, and include spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations and micro chipping.

Friends of Strays is having a yard sale on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and will also give possible adopters the opportunity to meet the available cats.

The animal shelter is located at 2911 47th Avenue North in St. Petersburg.

