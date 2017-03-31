BurgerFi celebrates MLB opening day, offering customers $1 hot dogs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the 117th season of Major League Baseball kicks off this Sunday, BurgerFi is encouraging guests to step up to the plate on opening day with a $1 Dog Day on Sunday, April 2.
Guests are entitled to two Vienna Dogs per person, costing $1 each with complimentary toppings. Premium toppings will have an upcharge.
There are three BurgerFi locations in or near the Tampa Bay area:
- Tampa (SOHO) – 714 South Howard Avenue
- New Port Richey (Trinity) – 2910 Little Road
- Sarasota – 257 N. Cattlemen Rd. Bldg 10 #90
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Substitute teacher, chaperone busted at booze and drug-fueled spring break parties in Florida
- WATCH: Alligator in Pasco furniture store
- Two 15-year-olds arrested in Tampa Christian school theft
- Police: Babysitter put crying infant’s feet in hot pan
- Security changes coming soon for Disney’s Magic Kingdom, some resorts
- FCC issues warning about “Can you hear me?” scam calls