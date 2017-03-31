911 calls released in Sanford shooting that killed 8-year-old

Police said early Monday morning the suspect, Allen Cashe, attacked a family of four and two strangers. Authorities said the shooting was more than an attack on a family with an AK-47, but an attack on an entire neighborhood.

The 911 calls from Monday’s shooting, which killed an 8-year-old boy and his mother, were released on Friday.

“We heard all these shots and my daughter just called and as they’re getting ready for school, they heard all these shots,” said one caller.

“I heard about five to six gunshots and I stepped back into my home, went to go to my car and I hear a guy screaming for help,” said another caller.

More than a dozen calls to 911 were made.

Police said two dozen shots were fired at Hays Drive and six people, including a girl who was standing at her bus stop, were hit.

Cashe was in front of a judge for the second time this week, but is now facing a new murder charge. One of the shooting victims, Branden Christian, died Tuesday.

Sanford’s police chief posted a community message on Facebook on Friday, providing the latest information on the case.

A 911 call from a friend of one of the victims, made before the shooting, is critical to the Police Department.

“She was crying and said her boyfriend hit her, and she said Sanford police didn’t do anything and just let him go.”

Authorities said they broke up two arguments over keys with no physical contact or evidence a crime was committed. They added the crime started before 6:30 a.m. with a series of gunshots.

All four survivors are still in the hospital, according to police. One of the victims is still listed in critical condition, while the other three are stable.

The family says the 7-year-old grandson is awake and talking.

A vigil will be held Friday night for the two victims who lost their lives.

