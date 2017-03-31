8 Fun Things To Do This Weekend | April 1-2

1. Songfest in Safety Harbor

Two days of music at Safety Harbor’s beautiful waterfront park. This music festival has been getting bigger each year. Get details here.

2. Lowry Park Zoo’s Feast with the Beasts

This cool beer, wine and food festival is for grown ups and kicks off Saturday at the zoo’s private party yard. Get details here.

3. Southeast Street Rod Nationals at the Florida State Fairgrounds

Check out cool cars at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Runs through Sunday. Get details here.

4. Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando

It’s a great weekend for a road trip to Orlando, especially if you like Wrestlemania. Get the details here.

5. Dunedin Scottish Highland Games

It’s all things Scotland this weekend as the city of Dunedin shows off its Scottish roots. Get the Details here.

6. Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival (Saturday, Sunday)

Sample gourmet food and sip wine and cocktails throughout the park this weekend through the end of April. Get the details.

7. Festivals of Speed at Vinoy Park

There’s nothing better than spending a weekend day at this waterfront park. You can check out the luxury cars and enjoy cocktails. Get details here.

8. Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Arts and Crafts Show

More than 90 artists and crafters show off their creations along Tarpon Spring’s beautiful sponge docks. Get details here.

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add it on our Out & About section.

We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

