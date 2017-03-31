5 Tampa Bay area attorneys disbarred, suspended or reprimanded by Florida Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Five Tampa Bay area attorneys are among 20 attorneys who were recently disbarred, reprimanded, or had their licenses suspended by the Florida Supreme Court in recent court orders.

The Florida Bar released the following information about the local attorneys–

Nicole Mae Frost , 300 Turner St., Clearwater, disbarred effective immediately, following a Feb. 9 court order. (Admitted to practice: 1998) Frost was negligent in the representation of two homeowners associations. She misappropriated funds belonging to the associations, and failed to hold the funds in her trust account. Frost also failed to respond to Bar inquiries regarding the grievance filed against her. (Case No. SC16-1233)

According to The Florida Bar, court orders are not final until time expires to file a rehearing motion and, if filed, determined. The filing of such a motion does not alter the effective date of the discipline.

Disbarred lawyers may not re-apply for admission for five years. They are required to go through an extensive process that rejects many who apply. It includes a rigorous background check and retaking the bar exam. Historically, less than 5 percent of disbarred lawyers seek readmission.

Discipline case files that are public record are posted to attorneys’ individual online Florida Bar profiles.

To view discipline documents, follow these steps.

Additional information on the discipline system and how to file a complaint can be found here.

