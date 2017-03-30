You can help the Oregon Zoo name otter pups

PORTLAND, Ore. (WFLA) — The Oregon Zoo wants your help naming two new otter pups born at the zoo.

The two adorable pups were born four weeks ago and are beginning to take their first steps.

The next step for these babies is to give them a name.

One of the pups is a boy and the other is a girl and they weigh about two pounds each.

Their proud mama’s name is Tilly, after the Tillamook River. Tilly was found orphaned near Johnson Creek in 2009. She was about 4 months old, had been wounded by an animal attack and was seriously malnourished.

The Oregon Zoo staff said when naming river otters, they like to use abbreviated names of local waterways. The staff narrowed the names down to three options for each otter.

Votes will be accepted through April 5, and the names will be announced April 6.

For the female pup, keepers are considering the following names (and nicknames):

Abiqua (Abby): a Pudding River tributary originating in the Cascades foothills near Lookout Mountain.

Calapooia (Cali): a Willamette tributary that flows generally northwest from its source near Tidbits Mountain.

Nehalem (Nellie): a river that flows nearly 120 miles from the Coast Range down to Nehalem Bay.

For the male pup, keepers have narrowed it down to the following:

Nestucca (Tucker): a forested river near the coast, known for its steelhead and salmon.

John Day (J.D.): a Columbia tributary that is undammed along its entire 284 miles — the third longest free-flowing river in the contiguous U.S.

Wallooskee (Skeeter): a 10-mile tributary of the Youngs River in northwest Oregon.

