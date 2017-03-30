WATCH: Alligator in Pasco furniture store

Image credit: Peter Soto

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s not every day that you see an alligator in a furniture store, but it actually happened in Pasco County.

Employees at the American Freight furniture store in Holiday had an unexpected guest show up inside their story on Wednesday.

An alligator that appeared to be 4 to 5 feet long was discovered in a nearby parking lot. Somehow, the gator made it from the water, which was located behind a shopping complex, to the parking lot.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to move the gator.

The manager of the American Freight furniture store saw what was happening and offered to let the deputies bring the alligator through the furniture store to put it back in the water, instead of dragging it around the shopping complex, which could hurt the gator.

The furniture store manager cleared everyone from the store so the deputies could bring the gator through.

Video recorded by American Freight employee Peter Soto shows sheriff’s deputies dragging the gator through the store, inbetween recliners and sofas.

“It was amazing,” says Soto.

The deputies released the alligator into the water behind the store.

