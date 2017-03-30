VIDEO: Part of I-85 collapses in Atlanta due to massive fire

ATLANTA (WJBF) – A portion of Interstate 85 northbound in Atlanta has collapsed due to a massive fire burning under the overpass. The collapsed portion is near the Piedmont Road area close to the exit to Georgia 400.

Fire crews continue to battle the blaze. Local reports say no firefighters were injured during the collapse. Investigators have not said what may have started it.

Traffic has been stopped for more than an hour and motorists are now getting out of their cars to wait and be informed what to do next.

