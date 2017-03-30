Universal Orlando reveals ticket prices for Volcano Bay

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando’s much-hyped Volcano Bay Water Theme Park is scheduled to open on May 25th and tickets are now on sale.

The park announced today it’s giving guests more ways to experience Volcano Bay by given guests a variety of ticket options from new 3-Park Annual Pass products to 3-Park, Multi-Day passes.

Here’s a look at the new options now available:

Universal Orlando 3-Park Multi-Day Tickets

-Start at $259.99 per adult (less than $87 per day)

-Guests are entitled to admission to all three of Universal Orlando’s theme parks: Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay.

-Options available from 2 to 5 days in duration

Universal Orlando Resort 3-Park Passes

-Start as low as $21.49 per month*

-Includes admission to all three parks, plus special benefits exclusive to annual passholders like discounts and other perks.

-Four different pass options are available

-FlexPay option is available with low monthly payment rates after one initial down payment

Universal’s Volcano Bay 1-Day Admission Ticket

-Starts at $67 per adult

-Guests are entitled to one-day admission to Universal’s Volcano Bay.

Universal’s Volcano Bay Express Pass

-Starts at $19.99 per person

-Guests can bypass the Virtual Line experience and enjoy Volcano Bay’s rides at their convenience.

-Universal Express Unlimited is also available.

For more information on Volcano Bay and the new ticket options, visit http://www.UniversalOrlando.com.

