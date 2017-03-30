Two 15-year-olds arrested in Tampa Christian school theft

Tampa, FL (WFLA) – Hillsborough County detectives have arrested two 15 year-old boys who reportedly broke into a private Cambridge Christian School during spring break.

The thefts occurred on March 10 and March 16.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the duo made off with thousands of dollars in goods.  During the first robbery they allegedly stole clothing and candy. On the second, they reportedly nabbed electronics.

They are facing several counts of burglary grand theft.

The school sent out the letter below  to parents today, alerting them of the arrests.

Lancer Family,

I am thrilled to report that two arrests have been made in connection with the recent string of break-ins on our campus. The detective has also informed us that ninety percent of the stolen merchandise has been recovered, with a good chance that the remaining ten percent will be recovered in the next few days. We are so thankful for the prayers, trust, words of encouragement and cooperation from students, staff and families to help bring a resolution to this case. We also want to thank the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their urgency and dedication in getting this case solved quickly.

As mentioned in previous communications with you, safety is of the utmost priority at CCS. We are very confident in the security measures and personnel we have in place for situations just like this. Thank you for your support and for being part of the Lancer family.

For His Kingdom,

Shawn Minks, M. Ed.

Shawn Minks | Head of School | Cambridge Christian School

 

