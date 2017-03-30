Tuberculosis case confirmed in Pasco County Schools

Published: Updated:

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County received confirmation of a case of tuberculosis in a Pasco County school.

The exposure was from a bus rider.  The Health Department is working with Marchman Technical School, Deer Park Elementary School and Cody Elementary.

The Department of Health is working to identity anyone who may have been in contact with the individual for extended periods of time.  Thirty-one people are currently being recommended for testing.

As a precaution, letters informing parents and employees at impacted locations are being distributed.  The letter includes information about TB and symptoms.

TB bacteria are spread through the air from one person to another.  The TB droplets are put into the air when an infected person coughs, speaks or sings.  People with close contact with the bacteria could breathe them in and become infected.

Symptoms include weakness or fatigue, weight loss, fever, sweating at night, chills and no appetite.

