Tampa Bay Jewish Food Festival

Tampa Bay’s newest and most delicious

food festival is about to take place!

Carnegie Deli Corn Beef and Pastrami Sandwiches

Homemade Matzoh Ball Soup

Other Jewish Favorites – Bagels & Lox, Noodle Kugel, Knishes, Rugelach, And More!

Live Entertainment

Wine Tasting Room

Kids’ Play Area

Local Arts & Crafts Vendors

Admission is free to this community-wide event!

Festival attendees are asked to bring a canned good or non-perishable

food item to be donated to local food pantries.

Mark your calendar for Sunday, April 2, 2017, from 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM

at Temple B’nai Israel in Clearwater.

www.tampabayjewishfoodfestival.com