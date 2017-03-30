Tampa Bay Jewish Food Festival

Tampa Bay’s newest and most delicious
food festival is about to take place!
- Carnegie Deli Corn Beef and Pastrami Sandwiches
- Homemade Matzoh Ball Soup
- Other Jewish Favorites – Bagels & Lox, Noodle Kugel, Knishes, Rugelach, And More!
- Live Entertainment
- Wine Tasting Room
- Kids’ Play Area
- Local Arts & Crafts Vendors
Admission is free to this community-wide event!
Festival attendees are asked to bring a canned good or non-perishable
food item to be donated to local food pantries.
Mark your calendar for Sunday, April 2, 2017, from 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM
at Temple B’nai Israel in Clearwater.