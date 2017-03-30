Tampa Bay Jewish Food Festival

Tampa Bay’s newest and most delicious
food festival is about to take place!

  • Carnegie Deli Corn Beef and Pastrami Sandwiches
  • Homemade Matzoh Ball Soup
  • Other Jewish Favorites – Bagels & Lox, Noodle Kugel, Knishes, Rugelach, And More!
  • Live Entertainment
  • Wine Tasting Room
  • Kids’ Play Area
  • Local Arts & Crafts Vendors

Admission is free to this community-wide event!

Festival attendees are asked to bring a canned good or non-perishable
food item to be donated to local food pantries.

Mark your calendar for Sunday, April 2, 2017, from 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM
at Temple B’nai Israel in Clearwater.

 

www.tampabayjewishfoodfestival.com

