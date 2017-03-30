Spectrum outages reported across Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Spectrum is experiencing outages across Florida, the company announced via Twitter on Thursday.

“All areas of Florida may be experiencing the issues with TV service,” Spectrum’s support team tweeted.

“Florida customers, our call centers are experiencing high volume, there is no need to call to report the outage in your area… our engineers are aware of the issues and are working to resolve ASAP. Thank you,” the support team continued in a series of Tweets.

The company initially Tweeted at 8:03 p.m. that Central Florida customers were experiencing issues, then corrected to “all areas of Florida” minutes later.

There is currently no word on what is causing the outages or when service will be restored to customers.

