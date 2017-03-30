Special Olympics raises money with Texas Hold’em tournament

(WFLA) — Fundraising for the Special Olympics, and playing some poker? Count us in!

On Thursday, March 30 The Rotary Club of Tampa Westchase is holding the Second Annual Texas Hold’em charitable tournament.

The Special Olympics has year-round sports training and competitions for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Special Olympics activities and competitive events build skills, instill confidence and promote a sense of community in the athletes. These are the values that Rotary is built on, it’s in our DNA,” Chuck Shanberg, president of the Texas Hold’em tournament said.

The event is will be held at the Silks Poker Room at Tampa Bay Downs, located at 1125 Racetrack Road.The grand prize is $1,000.

