SpaceX to attempt launch with used rocket Thursday night

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A historic rocket launch will be attempted Thursday evening at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

SpaceX is slated to launch SES-10, a commercial communications satellite, into orbit Thursday aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch will take place from the historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. This is the same launch facility used for the Space Shuttle missions.

Thursday’s launch window opens at 6:27 p.m. and closes at 8:57 p.m. This will give the engineers at SpaceX two-an- a-half hours to get this rocket off the ground.

If the launch is grounded for any reason, SpaceX will attempt a launch during a backup window Saturday evening.

But, history would be made Thursday with the successful launch of SES-10. This would mark the world’s first reflight or an orbital class rocket.

The Falcon 9’s first stage for this latest mission was previously used in the successful launch of the CRS-8 mission back in April 2016. This is part of SpaceX founder, Elon Musk’s, goal to make commercial space flight more cost effective.

After launch and delivery of the payload into orbit, the first stage of the rocket will once again attempt a landing on a droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

