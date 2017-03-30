Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Roasted Garlic Chicken Flatbread with Chocolate-Hazelnut Mousse

Roasted Garlic Chicken Flatbread with Simple Chocolate-Hazelnut Mousse

Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 4 Servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with fresh salad blend, garlic bread, and sweet tea.

Have the kids add things they like, or remove things they dislike, to make these flatbreads their own.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Produce

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare flatbreads; begin to bake (10 minutes)

Prepare mousse while flatbreads bake; serve (10 minutes)

Recipe: Roasted Garlic Chicken Flatbread

Ingredients:

Nonstick aluminum foil

1 (10.2 oz) package naan or flatbread

1 tablespoon roasted minced garlic

1/4 cup Alfredo sauce

1/4 cup fresh baby spinach, coarsely chopped

1/2 lb chilled Deli chicken tenders

2 tablespoons sliced pimientos, drained

4 oz shredded Monterey-Jack cheese

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Place flatbreads on baking sheet.

2. Stir garlic into Alfredo sauce until blended; spread evenly over flatbread. Chop spinach; sprinkle over flatbread.

3. Cut chicken into bite-size pieces; sprinkle over flatbread. Top with pimientos and cheese. Bake 8–10 minutes or until chicken is hot and cheese is melted. Cut into slices; serve.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 400kcal; FAT 20g; SAT FAT 8g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 75mg; SODIUM 810mg; CARB 31g; FIBER 2g;

SUGARS 2g; PROTEIN 26g; VIT A 15%; VIT C 10%; CALC 30%; IRON 10%

Recipe: Simple Chocolate-Hazelnut Mousse

Total Time – 10 minutes (Makes 4 Servings)

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh strawberries, thinly sliced

1 cup chocolate-hazelnut spread

8 oz frozen whipped topping, thawed

Steps:

1. Slice strawberries. Place spread in large bowl; gently stir (fold) in 3 cups whipped topping until blended.

2. Divide one-half mousse mixture into 4 parfait glasses, top with strawberries, remaining half of mousse, and remaining 1 cup whipped topping. Chill until ready to serve.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 320kcal; FAT 18g; SAT FAT 12g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 10mg; CARB 32g; FIBER 1g;

SUGARS 24g; PROTEIN 2g; VIT A 0%; VIT C 35%; CALC 4%; IRON 4%