Police: Tampa teacher spit in student’s face, slammed boy’s head onto desk

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An Adams Middle School teacher was arrested after police say he spit in a student’s faced, grabbed him by his throat, and slammed the boy’s head onto a desk.

He then grabbed the 12-year-old victim’s fingers and twisted them, put the victim’s hand behind his back and shoved him out of the classroom, according to Tampa Police.

The department says the teacher, Luis Rizo, 43 became upset when he thought the boy was acting disrespectful during a lesson.

He approached the boy, who was sitting at his desk and spit in his face.

The boy left his desk to walk past Rizo and they engaged in a verbal altercation.

That’s when Rizo grabbed the boy by the throat and slammed his head onto the desk.

The boy was left with bruises behind his ear and minor swelling on his fingers.

The teacher was arrested on child abuse charges and and released on a $2,000 bail.

