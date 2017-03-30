Police: South Florida mom beats up daughter’s rival at school

Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A mother faces multiple charges after police say she showed up at a South Florida high school to confront her daughter’s rival.

Miami Gardens police officers wrote in an arrest report that 30-year-old Ernstlatta LaFrance knocked a cellphone out of a Carol City high School student’s hand and hit her. When the girl went to LaFrance’s home to get her phone, police say LaFrance broke the teen’s finger and destroyed her car with an ax.

The report says LaFrance posted a video of the fight on Facebook, warning “those messing with her daughter to be aware.”

The Miami Herald reports it all started with a fight between LaFrance’s daughter and other girls at the Miami-Dade County Fair.

LaFrance now faces a number of charges including strong-armed robbery, child abuse and aggravated battery. Jail records don’t list an attorney for her.

 

