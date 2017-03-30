Police Officer claims he was wrongly fired, discriminated against by Bartow Police Department

BARTOW, Fla. ( WFLA) – A Bartow police officer spent Thursday morning in court fighting for his job.

Deaonte Broome along with his representative Clayton Cowart appeared at Bartow City Hall for his second and final arbitration hearing.

Broome was first investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for sexual misconduct following allegations he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year old girl. The minor was an “Explorer,” a student enrolled in the police department’s program to get youth involved and interested in law enforcement.

Broome is also accused of lying during the criminal investigation.

In opening arguments, the city attorney laid his case out, referencing a recorded call between Broome and the minor.

According to this attorney, shortly after the call, investigators came to Broome’s house wearing wires. They asked Broome several times when he and the victim last spoke.

Despite the taped conversation between Broome and the minor from the night before, he denied having a recent conversation with the girl.

PCSO reported the incident and Bartow Police Chief Joe Hall turned the case over to internal affairs who issued another report in July.

Hall then sent out pre-disciplinary notice, but raised concerns about the legality of the conversations, since Broome wasn’t aware he was being recorded.

Hall went to the State Attorney to determine the legality, who in turn sent Broome a “death letter,” saying he could no longer testify as a state witness.

Hall then sent a second pre-disciplinary letter, citing he lied during the PCSO investigation, and the State Attorney’s death letter.

They decided to terminate Broome during the first hearing over this matter.

On Thursday, a second hearing was held after his representation claimed to have new evidence.

The fired officer has asked to be reinstated to his former position.

Broome admitted he lied during the investigation, but argues he was never criminally charged and he believes he was fired in part because he is black.

A final ruling on the case could take 30 days.

