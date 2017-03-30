Pinellas K9s catch smash n’ grab suspects who targeted daycare parking lots

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people from South Florida were arrested in Clearwater Wednesday night for breaking into vehicles and stealing items inside, authorities say.

A burglary at Oak Crest Preschool in Tarpon Springs alerted Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies to the trio.

The suspects were caught near the intersection of McMullen Booth Road and State Road 580 in Clearwater, deputies said in a statement.

They tracked them to the area using a stolen cell phone that he suspects had in their possession. When the break-in at Oak Creek was reported, deputies moved in and used a K-9 to arrest the suspects.

They’ve been identified as Jorge Burleigh, 22, Whitney Smith, 28, and Reginal Williams, 38.

Deputies recovered valuables and stolen property inside their van. Items from other crimes around Florida were also found, deputies tell News Channel 8.

Deputies say that Burleigh, Smith, and Williams were frequenting day care center parking lots looking for personal belongings and valuables such as purses, computers, or phones that were left behind in cars. They are believed to have broken into vehicles in Pasco and Pinellas County.

Burleigh was transported to a local hospital for a minor injury he sustained as a result of a canine bite. Burleigh will be transported to the Pinellas County Jail after he is released from the hospital.

