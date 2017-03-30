Pasco boy, 4, expected to recover after accidentally shooting himself

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —A 4-year-old Pasco County boy is in stable condition after suffering what appears to be an accidental, self-inflicted, gunshot wound.

A spokesperson for the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday morning that the boy was shot in the abdomen.

His prognosis is good and he is expected to recover.

On Wednesday night, deputies and fire rescue crews responded to a home in the 6700 block of Boulder Run Loop in Zephyrhills.

The boy was airlifted to a local hospital.

A major crimes unit is investigating the incident. They’re trying to figure out how the child obtained the gun and who was with the child at the time.

Neighbors say they are shocked and saddened by the news.

“It’s absolutely devastating. It’s crazy that this happened to a little guy,” said Carlos Perez who lives just two doors down from where the shooting occurred.

 

