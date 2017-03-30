Oldsmar Days and Nights Festival

Daytime Web Staff Published:

Classic Cars, Classic Rock, Classic Florida is what 10,000 plus festival goers will experience at Oldsmar’s longest running festival now in its 56th year.  The 2017 Oldsmar Days & Nights Festival is set for the weekend of  March 31, April 1-2, 2017, at RE Olds Park and you’re invited to participate.

Highlights of the three day event include a carnival and midway; car shows featuring Oldsmobiles on Saturday and  All-Comers including Classics and Hot Rods on Sunday, a Saturday morning Community Parade,  an Arts & Crafts show, live bands- The Black Honkeys, Stormbringer, Jeriko Turnpike, Radio Crime, Fire and Ice and Greg Billing are just some of the bands signed up so far, a Wing Wars competition among local restaurants,  great food and more.

https://business.utbchamber.com/events/details/oldsmar-days-and-nights-17

