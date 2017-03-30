Oldsmar Days and Nights Festival

Classic Cars, Classic Rock, Classic Florida is what 10,000 plus festival goers will experience at Oldsmar’s longest running festival now in its 56th year. The 2017 Oldsmar Days & Nights Festival is set for the weekend of March 31, April 1-2, 2017, at RE Olds Park and you’re invited to participate.

Highlights of the three day event include a carnival and midway; car shows featuring Oldsmobiles on Saturday and All-Comers including Classics and Hot Rods on Sunday, a Saturday morning Community Parade, an Arts & Crafts show, live bands- The Black Honkeys, Stormbringer, Jeriko Turnpike, Radio Crime, Fire and Ice and Greg Billing are just some of the bands signed up so far, a Wing Wars competition among local restaurants, great food and more.

https://business.utbchamber.com/events/details/oldsmar-days-and-nights-17