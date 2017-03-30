Missing Tennessee teenager may be in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A missing teenager from Tennessee may be in Pasco County, according to deputies.

Alysa Bishop, 17 was last seen in Franklin, Tenn. in November of last year.

She is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’4 and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

No further details were provided.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (Tennessee) at 1-615-790-5550 or the Pasco County Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488. Tipsters are also welcome to submit information here.

