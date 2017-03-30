Mating season has gators on the move all over Florida

(WFLA) – Alligator mating seasons has the animals on the move all over the state.

Gator trapper Tim Geist almost has more work than he can handle these days.

“Right now, they’re very active,” Geist said. “This is the time of year that you have to be aware of where you live, you know, and just leave the alligators alone.”

“Just beware of alligators. Any body of water most likely has at least one alligator in it.”

It’s a federal offense to feed alligators.

“You’ve endangering the alligator’s life yourself by feeding him, because us trappers, we’re going to have to come and remove him when he starts approaching people when he becomes bigger,” Geist said.

