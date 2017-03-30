Marriott to build luxury, boutique hotel in Rocky Point

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new hotel is coming to Tampa’s Rocky Point area.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday morning at the location of the hotel which will be called “Current.”

The boutique hotel will be the Tampa Bay area’s third in Marriott’s Autograph Collection of luxury hotels.

The 9-story hotel will have 180-rooms and a rooftop bar.

The hotel’s bar will have a great view because it is being built on the former Crawdaddy’s restaurant property.

