Manatee County residents file suit to stop Mosaic mine

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—Some Manatee county homeowners are unhappy with Mosaic’s plans to start a new phosphate mine nearby. So they’ve filed a lawsuit in hopes to stop it from happening.

Three Myakka City residents are suing Manatee County, asking the court to block the county’s decision to rezone a 3,600 acre plot of land to allow Mosaic to mine phosphate.

The homeowners argue they were not given enough time to present their evidence during a series of quasi-judicial hearings that were held earlier this year.

Residents are concerned that the new mine could lead to environmental problems and worry their property values could plummet.

The County Attorney’s Office has advised commissioners and staff to refrain from discussing the case while the litigation is pending. A county spokesperson added that the CAO will examine the suit in the coming days and they’ll defend the claim if the court determines to afford a hearing.

Mosaic responded to the lawsuit with the following statement:

“The lawsuit contends Commissioners did not allow sufficient time for mining opponents to speak against our proposed expansion. To the contrary, Manatee County Commissioners were very generous in providing time for public comment. In fact, the hearing was extended twice, providing two full days for public comments so that everyone for and against the plan had an opportunity to speak. The County observed all required processes, so we are confident its decision will stand.” -Mosaic spokesperson

News Channel 8’s John Rogers is meeting with one of the concerned residents who filed the lawsuit. He’ll have more at 6 pm.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-