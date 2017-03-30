Lightning get 2 power-play goals, beat Red Wings 5-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Alex Killorn and Jonathan Drouin scored power-play goals 1:51 apart late in the second period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 on Thursday night.
J.T. Brown, Andrej Sustr and Yanni Gourde also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves.
Tampa Bay, which played without 38-goal scorer Nikita Kucherov due to illness, swept the five-game season series with the Red Wings.
Detroit got goals from Frans Nielsen, Danny DeKeyser and Mike Green. Petr Mrazek stopped 26 shots.
After Sustr put Tampa Bay up 2-1 early in the second, DeKeyser was involved in the final three goals of the period.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Sarasota man gets year in jail for burning bunny that bit him
- Deputies: Man masturbated in car at Hillsborough Wawa, scared female driver
- Dermatologists warn of dangers associated with charcoal mask trend
- Substitute teacher, chaperone busted at booze and drug-fueled spring break parties in Florida
- WATCH: Alligator in Pasco furniture store
- Two 15-year-olds arrested in Tampa Christian school theft