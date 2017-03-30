Hillsborough County deputies working death investigation after body found in backyard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are actively working a death investigation in Tampa.

The deputies were dispatched to 12015 N Oregon Ave. and found a dead body in the back yard.

Detectives will remain on the scene for several hours as the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s office tries to determine the person’s identity and exact cause of death.

No further details were released.

