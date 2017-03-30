Headlines: Tampa girl, 17 missing; Pasco boy accidentally shoots himself; Gator found in furniture store

Good afternoon! Today is Thursday, March 30, 2017.
TODAY’S WEATHER
It's another warm and dry day with temperatures in the mid-80s!
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Pasco boy, 4, believed to have accidentally shot himself
Police Officer claims he was wrongly fired, discriminated against by Bartow Police Department
Pinellas K9s catch smash n’ grab suspects who targeted daycare parking lots
Police seek help finding missing Tampa girl, 17
Two 15-year-olds arrested in Tampa Christian school theft
Marriott to build luxury, boutique hotel in Rocky Point
Deputies patrol St. Pete neighborhood after Speed Busters visit
DON’T MISS IT
WATCH: Alligator in Pasco furniture store
Substitute teacher, chaperone busted at booze and drug-fueled spring break parties in Florida
Police: Babysitter put crying infant’s feet in hot pan