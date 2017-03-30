Great White shark spotted off California beach

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) – A young Great White shark was seen swimming off California’s Manhattan Beach Wednesday morning.

It was caught on camera by a TV news helicopter crew near the pier.

Officials are keeping the beach open.

A Los Angeles County Lifeguards spokesman said juvenile sharks are seen in the area on a regular basis. When there’s a sighting, they assess the situation and close the beach if the shark shows any aggressive behavior.

