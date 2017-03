Footgolf is a precision sport, in which players kick a soccer ball into a cup in as few shots as possible. The name is a portmanteau of football and golf, and the game combines the two sports, being more closely related to golf.

The game is played similarly to golf, with the exception that players use a soccer ball instead of a golf ball, and the ball is kicked rather than struck with a club, working toward a 21-inch “cup” in place of the usual golf hole

