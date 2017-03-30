Florida Senate says yes to more gambling in state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Senate is giving a green light to a sweeping bill that would expand gambling throughout the state.

Without debate, the Senate voted 32-6 for a measure on Tuesday that would allow slot machines at dog and horse tracks in eight counties outside of South Florida. The Senate gambling bill would also allow the Seminole Tribe to offer craps and roulette at its casinos.

Bradenton Republican Sen. Bill Galvano, who sponsored the bill, says it would bring stability to the state’s gambling market amid several ongoing court battles.

The Senate bill is starkly different from one moving through the Florida House. That bill would “freeze” gambling, not allowing additional expansions.

Senate and House Republicans maintain there’s still a chance to work out a deal before the session is over.

