Florida House tells workers: Don’t give at the office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – State workers could no longer make charitable donations through their paychecks under a bill passed by the Florida House.

The House voted 81-33 on Thursday for a bill that would permanently eliminate the state’s annual fundraising drive.

It also places limits on state workers to ask co-workers for help with fundraisers, although it says “non-coercive voluntary communications” are allowed.

Rep. Clay Yarborough, a Jacksonville Republican sponsoring the bill, said state government should no longer “be the middle man” when it comes to charities.

The administration of Gov. Rick Scott suspended the annual charity drive late last year. Donations plummeted after the Scott administration shifted control from the United Way of Florida to a New Jersey company.

It’s unclear if the bill will become law since the legislation is not moving in the Florida Senate.

