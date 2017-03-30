Florida House tells workers: Don’t give at the office

By Published:
AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – State workers could no longer make charitable donations through their paychecks under a bill passed by the Florida House.

The House voted 81-33 on Thursday for a bill that would permanently eliminate the state’s annual fundraising drive.

It also places limits on state workers to ask co-workers for help with fundraisers, although it says “non-coercive voluntary communications” are allowed.

Rep. Clay Yarborough, a Jacksonville Republican sponsoring the bill, said state government should no longer “be the middle man” when it comes to charities.

The administration of Gov. Rick Scott suspended the annual charity drive late last year. Donations plummeted after the Scott administration shifted control from the United Way of Florida to a New Jersey company.

It’s unclear if the bill will become law since the legislation is not moving in the Florida Senate.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s