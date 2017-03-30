Drone fishing hits Florida waters

WPTV/NBC Published:

(WPTV) There’s a new way to fish gaining popularity along Florida’s beaches.

“Drone fishing is kind of a new thing,” Norman Hirsch explains as he rigs his pole and drone.

His drone has a built in camera, and tracks height and distance. He customized his with a release, designed to hold onto the line, until you want to drop it in. He picks where they were biting Monday, 550 feet away from shore.

He could see them on camera, about 300 feet further than he could cast it by hand.

Click here to read more.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s