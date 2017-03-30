Deputies patrol St. Pete neighborhood after Speed Busters visit

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Saint Petersburg family is tired of watching speeding cars use their quiet neighborhood as a shortcut to avoid waiting at a red light.

Morgan Anderson lives along 83rd St North in southwest Pinellas County. It’s a tempting road to take when you want to get to Park Street and are traveling down Bay Pines Blvd.

“They get jammed up at the light. They want to turn right at the light and someone has blocked them off. The line is too long, so they come around here and go as fast as they can,” Anderson explains.

And that is exactly what Leslee witnessed when she started speed busting. “I’m really scared for the kids because they have all had instances,” says Anderson.

Anderson says his children had close calls with speeding vehicles. And one of the family’s cats was hit by a car. The vet bill was $1,000 and little kitty Haans had to have a metal rod put in his broken leg. Anderson’s daughter, Brookyn Neu, says Haans can no longer walk properly and has a limp.

Israel Anderson, Haans’ son, said his basketball rolled into the street and a car ran over it. Neu says she also had a close call with a speeding car when on her bicycle.

Anderson says he contacted the county and the sheriff’s office about the speeders. He also bought signs that read, “Slow Down, Kids at Play, and Drive Like Your Kids Live Here.”

“I bought these so people would know I have kids.” Anderson says the signs helped to slow down vehicles for a few weeks, but then drivers were right back at hitting the pedal.

So, Leslee stopped by with her speed busting radar gun. Within minutes, she was clocking vehicles at 36, 37 and 39 mph. The speed limit is 25 mph.

During her time speed busting, several people stopped by to talk about speeding in the area. Boat America owner, Stewart Dunn, whose business is at the corner of 83rd Street North, says the speeding is terrible on 83rd Street. He compared it to people cutting through a gas station and said there should be a sign that says “No Through Street.”

Anderson told Leslee if he could speak to drivers who are speeding, he would ask them to slow down and realize they are only saving a minute or two off their commute. And it’s just not worth risking the safety of children to speed through his neighborhood.

Leslee spoke with Sergeant Spencer Gross with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, who after hearing Anderson’s concerns, extended a patrol on 83rd Street North through the rest of the year. Patrols were immediately increased and on Wednesday deputies handed out four warnings.

If you have a problem with speeding in your neighborhood, email Leslee at LLacey@wfla.com or contact her on Facebook.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-