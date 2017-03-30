Deputies: Man masturbated in car at Hillsborough WaWa, scared female driver

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are asking for help identifying a man who was seen masturbating in a car at a WaWa gas station.

It happened at the WaWa located at 804 Bearss Ave. E. on March 14.

Detectives say the suspect was seen openly masturbating in the back seat of a Buick Lasabre at 10:45 a.m. that day. The car was parked at the gas pumps.

The man made noises in the car to get the attention of the victim, who was parked at a nearby gas pump. When the victim looked at the suspect, he winked at her. The victim became scared and she drove off in her vehicle.

Detectives described the suspect as a black male, 18 to 35 years of age. He is 5′ 8″ to 6′ tall and weighs 170 to 200 lbs.

The suspect was wearing a black t-shirt with red Nike symbol, multi-color sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

He was in an early 2000 Buick Lesabre that was light purple in color and had large chrome rims on a lifted frame.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect involved in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

