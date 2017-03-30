Death row inmate who killed Brevard deputy to be resentenced

By Published:
Brevard County Sheriff's Office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Supreme Court is ordering a new sentencing hearing for a death row inmate convicted of fatally shooting a Brevard County deputy during a traffic stop.

The ruling Thursday is because the jury that recommended death for Brandon Lee Bradley was not unanimous.

Deputy Barbara Pill pulled over Bradley in March 2012 shortly after a Melbourne motel owner reported he stole pillows, sheets and an air conditioner from a room.

A dashboard camera showed Pill told Bradley to get out of the car more than 20 times and he refused. She then reached into his car to try to turn off the ignition when Bradley fired eight shots, striking Pill five times.

Jurors voted 10-2 for the death penalty. Bradley will receive life without parole if a new jury doesn’t unanimously recommend death.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s