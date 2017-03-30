Death penalty opponents depart for rally in Tallahassee

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay residents opposed to the death penalty are heading to Tallahassee Thursday to rally at the state capitol.

They’re showing support for State Attorney Aramis Ayala, who announced earlier this month that she would not pursue death penalty prosecutions in the 9th Judicial Circuit, which covers Orange and Osceola counties. That includes the case of Markeith Loyd, who is accused of killing Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton, and his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.

Governor Rick Scott used an executive order to remove Ayala from the case after she refused to recuse herself.

Ayala is receiving support from groups that believe the death penalty serves no public good.

On Thursday, a coalition of civil rights groups and other organizations from across the state will rally on the steps of the Florida capitol in what’s being called the “Ride for Aramis.”

Organizers include the NAACP, Latino Justice, Florida Council of Churches, Orange County Black Voice, the 8th Amendment Project, Color of Change, Equal Justice USA, and Let Your Voice Be Heard Orlando. Scheduled speakers include Civil Rights activists, faith leaders, legislators, a murder victim’s family, and an exonerated death row inmate.

