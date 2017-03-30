Crayola to retire a color; but which one will it be?

NEW YORK (AP) – Friday is National Crayon Day and Crayola says it will mark the occasion by retiring one of its colors.
Crayola says the announcement revealing which color is getting retired will be live streamed on Facebook on Friday morning.
On Facebook, news of the impending color retirement brought suggestions as to which colors it should or shouldn’t be.
Others lamented that Crayola is retiring a color at all.
