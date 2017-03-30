Bolts to fight for wildcard spot tonight at Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Excitement is building for tonight’s Tampa Bay Lightning game at Amalie Arena.

The Bolts will take on the Detroit Red Wings as they fight for a wildcard spot in the playoffs.

The puck drops at 7:30.

Just as exciting as tonight’s game is the possibility that Team Captain Steven Stamkos may soon return to the ice.

Stamkos skated this morning and he skated at practice yesterday.

But, the Bolts say he won’t play tonight.

Stamkos is recovering from surgery to repair a torn meniscus that happened in November.

