Bolts to fight for wildcard spot tonight at Amalie Arena

WFLA Web Staff Published:
Lightning Captain Steven Samkos at Thursday morning's practice.
Tyler Johnson at Thursday’s Tampa Bay Lightning practice.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Excitement is building for tonight’s Tampa Bay Lightning game at Amalie Arena.

The Bolts will take on the Detroit Red Wings as they fight for a wildcard spot in the playoffs.

The puck drops at 7:30.

Just as exciting as tonight’s game is the possibility that Team Captain Steven Stamkos may soon return to the ice.

Stamkos skated this morning and he skated at practice yesterday.

But, the Bolts say he won’t play tonight.

Stamkos is recovering from surgery to repair a torn meniscus that happened in November.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s