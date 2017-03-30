Better Call Behnken: Woman promised deals, receives $600 Frontier bill after husband dies

(WFLA) – Kerry Neidel just wanted to lower her bills after her husband passed away. She started with her Frontier bill, but she ended up with confusion and a bill for nearly $600.

“I’m scared,” she said. “This is a very big bill.”

Neidel said a customer service representative offered to lower her bill to around $100 a month for a year. It would require starting a new account. That way, she could take advantage of promotions offered to new customers.

She has tried for weeks to figure out with customer service what went wrong.

She complains that she’s told different things each time and gets no resolution. She fears if she can’t lower her total bill, she can’t afford to stay in her home.

“I felt really betrayed when I got this big bill,” Neidel said.

So, she called 8 On Your Side, and we went to the top at Frontier. It was determined that promised credits somehow failed to show up on her bill.

A spokesman vowed to fix the problem. Her bill should soon be exactly what she agreed to pay.

