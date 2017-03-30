Authorities confirm sighting of suspect of ongoing AMBER Alert near Memphis

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Shelby County confirm Tad Cummins, the suspect in an ongoing AMBER Alert, was spotted at a gas station near Memphis.

The sighting was reported just after 2 p.m. in Collierville on New Byhalia Road near West Poplar Avenue, about 190 miles west of Columbia, Tennessee.

A deputy responded to the gas station and reviewed surveillance. Cummins was positively identified as the man on the tape, according to the spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they are investigating the possible sighting.

There is no word at this time if Elizabeth Thomas was with him. News 2 was only told Cummins was seen on the surveillance footage.

Law enforcement are looking for white pickup truck with ladder on top with blue turquoise tubing on the side on side of vehicle.

Anyone in the area of Shelby County is urged to remain vigilant and report any information or possible sightings to the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. You can also call the Maury County Sheriff’s Office at 931-388-5151.

Cummins, 50, is charged with kidnapping the 15-year-old on March 13. He remains on the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Until today, neither had been seen or heard from since, despite the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation receiving over 1,200 tips.

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He’s believed to be armed with two handguns and was last seen driving a Silver Nissan Rogue with TN license plate 976ZPT. Anyone who spots the SUV and can verify the license plate should call 911.

