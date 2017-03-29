You Paid For It: A Tampa streetcar named ‘Heartbroken’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 6-month pilot project to see if Tampa’s historic streetcar system could serve as a commuter alternative has flopped. I mean really pancaked.

During the 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. rush hour runs between Ybor City, Channelside and Tampa’s Downtown business district, the system attracted an average of 3 to 6 riders per hour which equated to an average morning ridership of 428 riders a week. A City of Tampa press release on the findings starts with the headline “A Streetcar Named Heartbroken!”

But, ever hopeful historic streetcar backers are now sponsoring a series of community brainstorming sessions to figure out how to make the streetcar system a viable transportation option. The trouble is that over the past 15 years, it’s been a big loser for taxpayers.

Our You Paid For it investigation recently determined that fare box revenues pay for only 28 to 40 percent of operating costs and that doesn’t include the millions it cost to build the system in the first place. Insurance alone just to cross the CSX line in Ybor city costs $365,000 a year.

Streetcar backers have also funded a $1.6 million study to look at ways of expanding the system. Sound like spending good money after bad? That’s not what the mayor and others at Tampa City Hall believe.

In our You Paid For It report tonight, we’ll have an update on the future of the Tampa streetcar system and lessons learned so far after four taxpayer funded studies. Today we plan to speak to some of the people who are supposed to make it work and ask them why it doesn’t. Are your tax dollars well-spent? Watch our story at 5 tonight and decide for yourself.

