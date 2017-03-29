Wife of singer Dickey Betts has history of disrupting events with guns

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Donna Betts, the wife of guitarist Dickey Betts from the Allman Brothers, faces 18 counts of aggravated assault for pointing a rifle at rowers behind her home on Monday.

Wednesday in court, a judge issued her $180,000 bond. She will be placed on supervised release and will be required to wear an ankle monitor.

Officials say on Monday evening, she pointed a rifle at a group of teens and adults from the Sarasota Crew rowing team.

The Sheriff’s office says Betts pointed a rifle and threatened to shoot the crew members and coaches if they came on to her property.

Minutes later, she called 911 saying the Crew from Sarasota High School had destroyed her life and she has had it.

A few years ago, the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast filed an injunction against the Betts.

The nonprofit runs the property next door to the couple. It’s a public park that’s used by visitors, rowers and as an event venue.

In an injunction filed in 2014, the Foundation stated that both Dickey and Donna would frequently disrupt events by firing guns in the air or blowing air horns. Sometimes Dickey would play an electric guitar at an extremely high volume.

Christine Johnson, the president of the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast said it hasn’t always been this way.

“In the early years we worked with the Betts, they approved [our] dock, we have signature off on the dock even though we didn’t have to receive it from them. They went and testified for our existence to be here when we were going to the county to purchase this piece of property, so I can’t explain how things have deteriorated,” said Johnson.

She hopes now that Donna Betts has been arrested that this problem comes to a close.

“It is unfortunate that it had to come to this,” said Johnson.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO HOME PAGE