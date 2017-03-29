Top Hillsborough Co. accident locations

TAMPA, FL. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office website publishes an updated monthly tally of the top 200 accident locations. A review of those accident reports shows several trends: crashes concentrated in Brandon, the University of South Florida area, and the area between Egypt Lake and Westchase. In the past three months that data is available, December through February, the top three intersections with the most accidents reported:

Fletcher at Bruce B. Downs, 27 accidents

Waters Avenue at Sheldon Road, 35 accidents

Waters Avenue at Hanley Road, 44 accidents

The intersection of Waters Avenue at Hanley Road also ranks number one in the total number of accidents for in the past year, with 138 reported accidents from March, 2016 through February, 2017. That, despite clear traffic signals, traffic cameras, and a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office substation.

The Sheriff’s Office says crash reports are only a small factor when it comes to making intersection improvements, and must be combined with traffic capacities, road patterns, and growth when being considered by county or city road departments, or the Department of Transportation. Because Waters Avenue and Hanley Road are not state roads, they do not fall under the jurisdiction of the DOT. There are currently no Hillsborough County projects slated for this intersection.

The top 25 accident locations in February were:

Hanley Road/Waters Avenue (16) Fletcher Avenue/Bruce B Downs Boulevard (16) Parsons Avenue/Dr. MLK Boulevard (15) Waters Avenue/Sheldon Road (13) Sheldon Road/Hillsborough Avenue (12) Kings Avenue/Lumsden Road (12) US-301/Big Bend Road (12) Causeway Boulevard/Lumsden Road (11) Anderson Road/Linebaugh Avenue (11) Dale Mabry Highway/Waters Avenue (10) Grand Regency Boulevard/Brandon Boulevard (10) US-301/Bloomingdale Avenue (9) Kings Avenue/Bloomingdale Avenue (8) Adamo Drive/Falkenburg Road Himes Avenue/Waters Avenue (8) Manhattan Avenue/Waters Avenue (8) Fletcher Avenue/22nd Street (8) Race Track Road/Nine Eagles Drive (7) Fletcher Avenue/Dale Mabry Highway (7) Bruce B Downs Boulevard/Bearss Avenue (7) Linebaugh Avenue/Sheldon Road (7) Bloomingdale Avenue/Bell Shoals Road (7) US-301/Boyette Road (7) US-301/Riverview Drive (7) US-41/Gibsonton Drive (7)

For the top 200 accident locations in Hillsborough County, sorted by month, visit this link.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO HOME PAGE