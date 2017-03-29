Target 8: Hillsborough County pushes private company’s product to water customers for money

HILLSBOURGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re a Hillsborough County water customer, then you most likely received a letter signed by Public Facilities Director George Cassady.

The letter that looks like it came from the county’s public utilities. It didn’t.

“Terribly misleading, I think this is totally unacceptable,” said customer Elizabeth Belcher.

The letter actually came from a private company, American Water Resources.

“It was designed to look official, because we wanted it to be an official introduction for American Water to our customers,” said Director Cassady.

It’s an introduction promoting what AWR is selling, water and sewer line protection programs.

Since when did the county get into the business of soliciting business for a private company?

“Don’t know that we’re soliciting business for them as much as we’re introducing this service to our customers,” explained Cassady.

The letter points out owners are responsible for repairs to water and sewer lines on their property and that can be expensive.

What it doesn’t say is how much the county will make from this deal with AWR.

“The county is going to get a kick back of five percent to seven and a half percent of every policy or warranty that they sell,” said Belcher.

Director Cassady even signed the letter.

“To me that’s an endorsement,” stated Belcher.

Why did he sign the letter?

“Well, it was part of the contract arrangement. You know, how do we introduce them as a legitimate service to our customers?” Cassady explained.

According to Cassady, AWR approached the county after the company signed Orlando to a similar deal.

The contract between AWR and Hillsborough prohibits the county from entering into a deal with any of AWR’s competitors. Hillsborough, for it’s part, did not put the contract out to bid for other offers.

“Well this is, it was put out to bid, but it was put out to bid in Orlando,” Cassady said. He claims the county piggy-backed on Orlando’s procurement process, including vetting the company.

“Well, certainly in its original procurement with Orlando Utilities, they vetted the company,” he said.

Cassady insists this is an opportunity for water customers, not an endorsement from the county.

‘If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck,” said Belcher.

