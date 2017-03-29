Tampa girl, 15, accused of stabbing classmate due in court

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A student accused of stabbing a classmate in a hall at Chamberlain High School will appear in court Wednesday morning.

The 15-year-old girl, who News Channel 8 isn’t naming, will face felony charges after the Tuesday incident in which she allegedly stabbed a girl with a steak knife, police say.

“This was an isolated incident between these two students,” said Hillsborough County School District Spokesperson Tanya Arja.

Witnesses explained that the girls had past issues with each other.

Some students in the hallway saw what was happening and jumped in to stop it.

“You don’t really want students to risk their own safety. They saw a need to help, a need to step in,” said Arja.

Arja said the students who helped stop the fight will be rewarded or honored by the school’s principal.

“Two students got together and she just pulled out a knife and just stabbed her three times in the chest area, and just sped off,” said Daniel Carra. “I did hear a couple of students yelling that someone was stabbed. It was terrifying.”

The school was placed on modified lockdown for less than 10 minutes.

Chamberlain High School is located at 9401 North Boulevard in Tampa.

