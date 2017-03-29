Substitute teacher, chaperone busted at booze and drug-fueled spring break parties in Florida

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Two adult chaperones, including a substitute teacher were busted in two separate incidences that occurred in Walton County last Wednesday and Thursday nights. Both adults have ties to the Montgomery School District in Alabama.

Twenty-one students were arrested.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office came across one of the house parties when they responded to a call about a naked woman in the road with two men. They didn’t find the naked woman, but they did find two men, one of which happened to be 28 year-old Walton McClendon Johnson, a substitute teacher at Montgomery School district in Alabama.

Johnson told deputies he was a chaperone and admitted minors were drinking inside the home, but he did not provide them with alcohol.

Deputies searched the home and found alcohol containers and smelled marijuana. The living room and kitchen were littered with pills.

Twenty-one of the 34 people at the party, mostly boys, were arrested for alcohol possession and taken into custody. The thirteen other party-goers were released without a notice to appear in court.

Hours before the incident, deputies were called to another house party, supervised by Misty Brooks, 42.

They arrived to find students throwing drinks into the pool and over the fence of a home.

Brooks told the deputies they were “on their senior trip and were going to drink.”

She also said she was trying to get them to leave and that she did not provide alcohol to the students, but instructed deputies to search their wallets for fake IDs, which they used to buy alcohol. The students were ages 17 to 19.

Deputies searched the home and found empty bottles all over the home. All of the alcohol had been dumped into the toilet and sink.

Brooks was arrested and charged with hosting an open house party. Her mother, who was with her at the time, agreed to chaperone the students until Brooks was released from jail.

Both Brooks and Walton have since been released.

